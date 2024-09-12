Many Campgrounds To Soon Close For Season, But Some Still Useable

After another busy summer season, many campgrounds in the region will soon begin the process of shutting down prior to the arrival of winter.

Spokesperson Robin DiMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says there are a number of things which need to be done when closing a campground for the season.

"Every year about this time we start the winterization process which includes turning off water systems so they don’t freeze and burst pipes when cold temperatures arrive, we remove garbage receptacles, clean and lock outhouses and restrooms, and we also lock gates that access the campgrounds."

Several campgrounds in North Central Washington have already closed for the season, while others will be shutting down once the weather gets colder.

DiMario says just because a campground officially closes for the season, doesn't mean recreationists cannot still use it.

"In most cases, once a campground is closed for the winter it can still be used but no services are available, such as water, garbage, and sometimes outhouses. Once campgrounds are closed, visitors need to bring water, toilet paper, and pack out all garbage don’t leave it in the forest."

Campgrounds on the Wenatchee River Ranger District are not available for use once they close for the winter.

The Forest Service is also asking people not to park their vehicles in front of closed campground entrance gates, since rangers will still perform maintenance tasks during the off-season and require access.

Visitors are being reminded to check the status of all campgrounds with their local ranger stations in advance.