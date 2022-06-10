Mattawa Woman Dies After SR-281 Crash Last Month

A Mattawa woman involved in a two-vehicle collision on State Route 281 last month has died.

Officials with the Washington State Patrol say 43-year-old Elza Cisneros Gonzalez died on June 6 from injuries she received in the accident on May 10.

The wreck occurred when Gonzalez attempted to turn onto the highway from White Trail Road in the minivan she was driving and was struck by an oncoming pickup truck.

The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Pedro Zavala Gomez of Quincy, and a 3-year-old passenger in the minivan were also injured in the collision and taken to area hospitals.

A state patrol report indicates possible charges against Gomez are still pending.