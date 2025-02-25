Max, the Wenatchee Border Collie Mix Needs a Home; Can You Adopt Him?
Max is an energetic one-year old Border Collie mix. The staff at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) says Max is ready to steal your heart when you meet him.
Max loves to explore and is ready for adventures with his new family. He is working on his manners and wants to be the best he can be. WVHS staff have discovered Max is super smart and ready to learn your commands and new tricks
If you are looking for a dog that enjoys parkour or free-running through obstacles, Max will love your companionship Free-running or parkour involves running, jumping, or climbing and he will thrive with an active family or individual.
Max is also a lover and will bring a lot of joy to your home.
Meet Max, soon to be you best buddy!
Meet Max
- Species: Border Collie mix
- Age: 1 Year Old
- Sex: Male
- Animal ID: WVHS-A-28550
If you would like to arrange to meet Max and see if he is a good fit with your family, call the WVHS and arrange a meet & greet (509) 662-9577
The WVHS shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801
The shelter is open daily for adoptions except Wednesday, for adoptions by appointment only
Here is a gallery of all the adoptable dogs right now at the WVHS shelter
