The first hint that a popular item that has been absent from the menu at McDonald's would return came in late 2023. Last year, the CEO of McDonald's teased customers the wait for the fan-favorite would end sometime this year.

Today is the day. McDonald's has brought back the Snack Wrap. The chicken menu item hasn't been available for 10 years but is back in two options.

Snack Meets Style With Heidi Klum Super model Heidi Klum with Snack Wraps in 2018.Getty Images loading...

For a bargain at $2.99, the Snack Wrap has crispy chicken, lettuce, cheese, a flour tortilla and your choice of Ranch or Spicy. The ranch is is sauced just right with a note of garlic and onion. The spicy Snack Wrap has a zesty habanero kick like the Spicy McCrispy chicken sandwich.

My first Ranch Snack Wrap Image: Dave Bernstein My first Ranch Snack Wrap Image: Dave Bernstein loading...

They are available ala carte as a midday snack or midnight munchie, or in a combo meal with fries and a drink.

My first Spicy Snack Wrap Image: Dave Bernstein My first Spicy Snack Wrap Image: Dave Bernstein loading...

And just like McDonalds breakfast burritos, the Snack Wrap is tightly wrapped so it should be safe to eat in the car--just not while you're driving, right? Watch your driving.

So I will celebrate the 70th Anniversary of McDonald's today with a Snack Wrap and probably one of each. Yes--they did! live up to the anticipation!

While we're talking McDonald's, the world's largest fast food purveyor has some interesting secrets to their success circulating on social media.