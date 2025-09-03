The public can enjoy great Mediterranean food at the 5th annual Kabob Fest Food Festival this Saturday at Three Hierarchs Orthodox Church in Wenatchee.

The Christian Orthodox has planned an afternoon celebration from 11am to 4pm with delicious food, music and a bouncy house for kids

Organizers plan a scrumptious menu of Mediterranean food favorites and desserts.

Kabob sandwich Getty Images Kabob sandwich Getty Images loading...

Gyro sandwich Unsplash Gyro sandwich Unsplash loading...

Baklava Getty Images Baklava Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Chicken or Pork Grilled kabob and gyro sandwiches. Remember to say "Year OH" when you order! Kabobs on a stick, seasoned fries with feta cheese and tzatziki dressing. And the quintessential Mediterranean dessert, baklava, and other dessert items.

The event is open to the community, regardless of your faith.

Orthodox Christianity is an ancient branch of Christianity that separated from the Western, or Roman Catholic Church. Adherents emphasize tradition and the authority of the Church alongside scripture.

The event hosts will accept cash or cards to purchase food items and in the beer garden.

Three Hierarchs Orthodox Christian Church is located at 1915 N Western Ave in Wenatchee, WA. MORE INFO on Kabob Fest