Meet Galio, he's looking for a new furever home and waiting at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

Galio is a beautiful 4-year-old white husky mix with a gentle and affectionate personality. He is polite and calm making him easy to walk on a leash.

Galio knows the "sit" command and is highly motivated by treats. He enjoys pets and simply hanging out with his people, making him the perfect companion.

Come meet Galio and see if he is a good fit for your family

Galio

Breed: Husky mix

Age: 4 years

Sex: Male

Animal ID: WVHS-A-26200

The WVHS is open for adoptions 12:30 pm- 6:30 pm every day, and closed on Wednesday. WVHS has adoptions by appointment on Wednesdays.

Here is a gallery of all adoptable pets at the WVHS shelter located at:

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA