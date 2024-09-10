Meet Galio: Our Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week
Meet Galio, he's looking for a new furever home and waiting at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
Galio is a beautiful 4-year-old white husky mix with a gentle and affectionate personality. He is polite and calm making him easy to walk on a leash.
Galio knows the "sit" command and is highly motivated by treats. He enjoys pets and simply hanging out with his people, making him the perfect companion.
Come meet Galio and see if he is a good fit for your family
Galio
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: 4 years
- Sex: Male
- Animal ID: WVHS-A-26200
The WVHS is open for adoptions 12:30 pm- 6:30 pm every day, and closed on Wednesday. WVHS has adoptions by appointment on Wednesdays.
Here is a gallery of all adoptable pets at the WVHS shelter located at:
1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA
8 Famous Dogs in Hollywood
Our favorite four legged canine companions and the movies they starred in.
Gallery Credit: Bejay Lindseth