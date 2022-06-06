Memorial Park Native People’s Project Enters Design Phase

The City of Wenatchee has chosen a firm to design a permanent indigenous people's art installation near the center of Memorial Park in Wenatchee.

Last week the city council chose the design team of Hazen Audel and Land Expressions after soliciting over 475 artists.

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director David Erickson said they will go through a public design process over the next several months before choosing a final design by the end of October.

"Construction would happen in 2023 following the Apple Blossom Festival, with a target date for a dedication of Indigenous People's Day, October 9th of 2023," Erickson said.

Erickson added that their initial idea was for a plaza area and seating at the intersection of the walkways in Memorial Park.

There is $10,000 currently included in the city's 2022 budget for the project's design. Overall, the art installation is estimated to cost roughly $175,000, although that could change based on the final design.