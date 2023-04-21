Millions of Dollars Slated for Wenatchee Valley Building Projects

A number of building projects in the Wenatchee Valley are in line to receive funding under the 2023 - 2025 capital budget passed by the state House of Representatives today (4/21).

Millions of dollars will go to Chelan Valley EMS, Wenatchee Valley Museum expansion, the YMCA, and The Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment.

12th District Representative Keith Goehner of Dryden applauds the bipartisan work of the budget and tells Newsradio 560 KPQ that he's pleased to see the treatment center on the list.

"It replaces the center which is an old facility built in the 1950s. We have really needed this center so it's great to get that." Goehner said.

The biggest slice of the 12th district funding pie will go towards the Wenatchee Center for Technical and Innovation for a new building at Wenatchee Valley College.

A smaller share of the 170-million dollars in 12th district funding is slated for other projects such as the Community Center at Lake Chelan, Lake Chelan Food Bank, and Leavenworth affordable workforce rental housing.

Goehner says it's a well-balanced budget for the district and the state.

"It's one where we all come together and prioritize the needs so it's great to see this one being passed, putting money to work." Representative Goehner said.

Working with Representative Goehner on the capital budget was 12th district Representative Mike Steele, ranking member of the House Capital Budget Committee and lead Republican negotiator.

"Monumental opportunities will come from this budget. I'm really pleased with the work we've accomplished for the 12th District, including several of our newly redistricted communities. Big impact allotments for projects in Wenatchee, Lake Chelan, Monroe and Index, as well as several other communities, will be the impetus for economic vitality and community growth for years to come." Representative Steele said.

The capital budget now goes to the governor for his approval and signature.

Here's a list of the 12th district-funded project highlights:

Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment (Wenatchee) - $19,600,000

Community Center at Lake Chelan - $1,723,000

Fall City Business District septic project - $1,550,000

Lake Chelan Food Bank - $2,000,000

Monroe Therapeutic Facility - $1,100,000

Index Water Line Repair & Replacement - $628,000

Sultan Basin Park - $500,000

North Fork Skykomish River 911 extension project (Index) - $420,000

King County Area Readiness Center - $6,000,000

Chelan Valley EMS - $11,000,000

Columbia Valley Community Health East Wenatchee Dental Clinic - $1,850,000

Leavenworth affordable workforce rental housing - $1,000,000

Wenatchee Valley Museum expansion and redesign - $1,000,000

Wenatchee Valley YMCA - $1,030,000

Forest to Farm Biochar Pilot Plant (Leavenworth) - $1,425,000

Wenatchee Valley College: Paul Thomas Sr. Field - $700,000

Wenatchee Center for Technical Education and Innovation - $46,471,000

Wallace River Hatchery - replace intakes and ponds - $17,228,000

Manson School District - $262,000

Manson Fire Station - $206,000

Get our free mobile app