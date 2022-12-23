Miss East Cascades Pageant Coming to Wenatchee on Dec. 30

Pageant candidates across the state will be competing for the title of the next Miss East Cascades or Miss Greater Wenatchee on Dec. 30.

The 11th Annual Miss East Cascades Scholarship pageant will be held at the Wenatchee High School auditorium on Friday, at 7:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The titleholder of Miss East Cascades or Miss Greater Wenatchee will have the chance to compete for the title of Miss Washington and possibly Miss America for 2023.

Each candidate will introduce themselves and showcase their evening gowns, talent, and their social initiative cause statements.

The little Sparkle princesses will make a special appearance, along with a performance from Morgan Greco.

Miss America’s Outstanding TEEN and Miss Washington’s Outstanding Teen for 2023 Madison Zantello will sing the National Anthem.

Tickets are available online between Dec. 22-28. Click here for ticket information.

General Admission tickets are $18 online and $21 at the door. Student tickets are $15, with proof of student ID.

For more information, visit the Miss East Cascades website here.