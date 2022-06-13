Monday Afternoon Fire in Monitor Sends Smoke Onto Highway

Investigators are still trying to figure what caused a Monday afternoon brush fire near Monitor that sent heavy smoke across Highway U.S. 2/97 and burned close to new home construction.

The fire was reported at 12:38 p.m. on land in the 5000 block of Old Monitor Road, and crews were able put much of it out within a half hour or so.

State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber reported the fire burning near milepost 113 with smoke causing poor visibility, although there were no road closures.

Chelan County Fire District 6 Chief Phil Mosher said about 10 fire response vehicles initially went to the scene, including units from Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2.

Mosher said crews were released from the scene before 5 pm, although some personnel remained afterward to keep an eye out for rekindling.

High wind led to the fire's early spread over about three acres.