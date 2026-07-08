The man who went missing in the waters of Moses Lake has been found deceased.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened near the dunes around 1 p.m. Saturday when friends were uncertain if 40-year-old Jaime Lazaro Ticoralco had left his party to join other people enjoying the holiday weekend.

Deputies found his phone inside his parked car nearby.

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After utilizing sonar to search the area on Sunday, the Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that the Sheriff's Mounted Posse recovered the body from the waters of Moses Lake.

His body has been placed in the care of Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison. An autopsy will be performed to help determine the cause and manner of death.