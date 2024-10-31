Moses Lake Cracks Down on Informal Animal Trade

The sale of animals in public spaces is now prohibited in Moses Lake.

Amid complaints about the bustling dog trade, the city passed an ordinance in late October, according to the Moses Lake PD's Facebook page.

"Animals always generate citizen complaints," laughs Capt. Jeff Sursely. "Anything to do with dogs generates citizen input - both positive and negative."

The department did not push for this, Sursely says, but it will be strictly enforced.

Unlicensed pet dealers will be reprimanded verbally, or "educated," as Sursely puts it. If that fails to deter the offending dealer, they'll be fined a cool $1,000.

According to Sursely, there are no loopholes around the ordinance, which also bans the "display, delivery, barter, auction or giving away of animals on public property or publicly accessible property." Attempts at maneuvering are discouraged - and also a waste of time.

Certain parties are exempt, including accredited animal welfare organizations, kennels and pet shops.

