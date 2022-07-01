Moses Lake Firefighters Save Pets from Mobile Home Fire

Twelve Moses Lake firefighters responded to a fire on Marina Drive with pets still trapped inside.

On June 30 around 8:37 p.m., firefighters were met with thick black smoke coming from the structure. Upon arrival, the family were outside the home telling the firefighters that their pets were still inside the home.

Three dogs were brought outside, with Firefighter and Paramedic Robert Hecker resuscitating one dog with oxygen therapy.

Firefighters got the fire under control about 15 minutes in.

The homeowner commented in a Facebook post that two of their pets, along with the dog that received oxygen, made it out safely. They wrote that one pet was lost in the fire, however Hecker reports that his unit only saw three pets at that time.

The trailer was a total loss.

At this time, cause for the incident is undetermined.