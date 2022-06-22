Moses Lake Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

A Moses Lake man faces drug trafficking charges after being tracked down by the city's Street Crimes Unit this week.

Detectives arrested 58-year-old Eric Deane at his residence in the 200 block of Northshore Drive.

Police say they've received several complaints about possible criminal activity and a high volume of short-term traffic at the home over the past two weeks.

Detectives reported that Deane was trafficking drugs out of the basement apartment at the home.

Deane was booked into Grant County Jail for possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Police have served the owner of the home with a notice of intent to civilly seize the home under state law if the homeowner continues to allow the residence to be used for criminal activity.

Another person, 56-year-old Brian Godfrey, was also found at the home and booked into jail on a Department of Corrections warrant for escaping community custody on a robbery charge.