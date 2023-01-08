Moses Lake Man Sentenced to Three Years Probation for COVID-19 Relief Fund Fraud

The Moses Lake man charged with unlawfully obtaining COVID-19 relief funds was sentenced to three years probation in federal court Thursday.

Back in July of 2022, 29-year-old Dondre C. Jackson was indicted for receiving $42,000 in CARES Act funds for a nonexistent catering business.

The CARES act provided small businesses relief money to offset costs incurred from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson was charged with four counts of wire fraud and two counts of fraudulent claims, and pled guilty to one count of fraudulent claims while dropping his five other charges in the process.

U.S. Eastern District Court of Washington Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Jackson to one day in prison, which he already served, along with three years on probation.

The suspect is also ordered to pay a restitution of $54,999, with $29,166 going to Harvest Small Business Finance and $25,833 going to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Jackson will have to pay at least $400 per month, or 10% of his income, while on probation.

Monthly payments will start 30 days after his sentencing.