Moses Lake's Columbia Middle School Gets New Principal

The Moses Lake School District has appointed Scott Petersen as the new principal of Columbia Middle School, one of the district’s largest campuses. Columbia currently serves nearly 900 students in grades 6 through 8.

Get our free mobile app

Petersen brings more than 13 years of experience in educational leadership. A graduate of Cle Elum-Roslyn High School, he earned his degree in Construction Management from Central Washington University and has a professional background in facilities design.

Most recently, Petersen served as a teacher and advisor at Eastlake High School in the Lake Washington School District. There, he played a key role in expanding digital media arts programming and led efforts in facilities planning to foster innovative, student-centered learning environments.

In addition to his instructional leadership, Petersen brings valuable operational insight—an asset for a growing school like Columbia.