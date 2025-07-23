Moses Lake Man Jailed For Allegedly Striking Father In Head With Shovel
A Grant County man has injuries and his son is in jail following what police are calling a domestic dispute that turned violent early Monday morning.
The Moses Lake Police Department says officers responded to the incident at around 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Grand Drive where they arrived to discover 40-year-old Gerardo Medel Jr. with lacerations to the head.
Investigators learned the wounds had allegedly been caused by the victim's son, 18-year-old Gerardo Medel III, when he used a shovel to strike his father in the head.
Detectives say the assault was predicated by an argument between the two men that quicky escalated into a physical altercation.
Medel III was located, arrested, and booked into the Grant County Jail on assault charges.
