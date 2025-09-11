A 36-year-old Ephrata man died after a motorcycle crash on SR28 early Wednesday.

The Washington State Patrol said Jesse Perez was riding westbound when he lost control, was ejected, and landed in the eastbound lane. Perez was then struck by an eastbound truck hauling a dump trailer, driven by 53-year-old Yuri Bondarchuk of Renton.

Troopers said it’s unclear what caused the crash or whether impairment was a factor. The collision remains under investigation.