Motorcyclist Dead After Crash On SR-21 In Odessa

A Lincoln County man is dead following a motorcycle crash on State Route 21 late Wednesday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says the accident occurred in the downtown area of Odessa at around 5 p.m. when a motorcycle driven by 78-year-old John Hardt of Odessa left the roadway, crashed, and came to rest in a ditch.

Hardt was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers say he was wearing a helmet and other protective gear.

They add that alcohol or drug impairment was not involved in the wreck, which is still under investigation.

