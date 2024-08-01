Motorcyclist Dead After Crash On SR-21 In Odessa
A Lincoln County man is dead following a motorcycle crash on State Route 21 late Wednesday afternoon.
The Washington State Patrol says the accident occurred in the downtown area of Odessa at around 5 p.m. when a motorcycle driven by 78-year-old John Hardt of Odessa left the roadway, crashed, and came to rest in a ditch.
Hardt was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Troopers say he was wearing a helmet and other protective gear.
They add that alcohol or drug impairment was not involved in the wreck, which is still under investigation.
Get our free mobile app
Motorcycle Helmet Laws by State / Fatal Crash Rate
Throughout the country, motorcycle helmet laws vary depending on which of the 50 states you're riding through. The legal team at Anidjar & Levine recently compiled data from the National Highway Safety Transportation Association (NHSTA) comparing the number of fatal crashes in each state that involved the rider wearing a helmet and those without. Here's an alphabetical look at Motorcycle Helmet Laws by State / Fatal Crash Rate.
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow