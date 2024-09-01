The Washington State Patrol is reporting a deer-motorcycle collision near Oroville.

The incident occurred shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

69-year-old Gorm Dagoe, of Coquitlam, British Columbia, was southbound on SR97.

Get our free mobile app

A deer emerged from the southbound shoulder; Dagoe struck the animal before coming to rest in the southbound lane.

The deer came to rest on the northbound shoulder.

Dagoe was subsequently treated for injuries at North Valley Hospital.

The WSP has ruled out drugs and alcohol as aggravating factors.

Dagoe was compliant with USDOT safety regulations - i.e., wearing a helmet - at the time of the collision.