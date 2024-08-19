Movies In The Park Series Returning To Lincoln Park

The City of Wenatchee Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department is brining back its Movies In The Park series next month.

Recreation Supervisor, Caryl Andre, says the Saturday night screenings are geared towards families.

"Bring your blankets and snacks. There'll be kids activities prior to the movies starting. It's just a really fun activity for families to do in the fall."

Andre says the movies will look bigger and better than ever thanks to the City's new portable screen.

"It's a gigantic, inflatable screen. I think it's fifty feet tall. It's huge! And it makes for a really awesome experience."

The series will feature two films, including Wonka on Sept. 7 and Migration on Sept. 14.

Both movies will be screened at Lincoln Park, 1410 South Miller Street, and are free for everyone.

Andre says the City used to show four movies every September, but the film series is becoming increasingly expensive due to the rising cost of copyrights fees.