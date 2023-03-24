N. Wenatchee Ave Exit Near PUD Reopens 1 Week Early

Chelan PUD announced motorists can now take the northbound off-ramp from Highway 285 to Easy Street and Penny Road in Wenatchee. The reopening comes a week ahead of schedule according to Chelan PUD's spokesperson Rachel Hansen

The ramp temporarily closed March 6 due to construction work on a retaining wall and relocation of electrical poles near the new Chelan PUD Headquaters building under construction in the area.

It is not the end of major traffic revisions in the area. The Washington State Department of Transportation plans to begin construction on the Highway 2/97 Easy Street roundabout on April 3. For information on detours, visit the WSDOT blog.