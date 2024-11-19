Wenatchee Valley College Athletics and the Center for Excellence and Inclusive Belonging are hosting the Native American Classic (NAC) in December

The central event is a three day basketball tournament with Native student-athletes and coaches from High School and community college ranks in Washington state.

WVC men's basketball coach Matthew Vargas brought the concept to Washington first at Hoquiam Community College after holding similar events in Arizona.

“The Native American Classic promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Native youth, culture, and community,” said Vargas, coordinator of the event. “The NAC is more than just a basketball tournament— it is a powerful opportunity to engage and uplift Native youth, foster a sense of belonging, and celebrate the rich culture and history of Indigenous peoples. The Native American Classic serves as a powerful reminder of the strength of our community and the importance of inclusivity and belonging at WVC.”

The NAC will be held at Smith Gymnasium on the Wenatchee campus and all events are open to the public. Teams are travelling to Wenatchee to participate from Green River College, Hoquiam High School, Lake Roosevelt High School, DeSales Catholic High School, Omak High School, Northwest Indian College, Cashmere High School, Tacoma Community College, and Whatcom Community College. Wenatchee Valley College’s Knights basketball teams are also competing.

Organizers plan a variety ofactivities to showcase the diverse talents and culture of Native peoples, a sports mini-camps, Native food and vendors and a screening of the film "Rez Ball" which is currently streaming on Netflix and was produced by NBA superstar Lebron James. The film's star Devon Sampson Craig, a Yakima Native will make a special live appearance in conjuntion with the events on Dec. 7th

A full schedule of events is available on the WVC calendar