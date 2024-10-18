The journey to U.S. Citizenship can begin through a partnership of NCW Libraries and Hand in Hand Immigration Services.

The two organizations announced a new series of weekly citizenship classes will be offered at the Wenatchee, Peshastin and Quincy libraries, according to a news release.

Wenatchee-based nonprofit Hand in Hand Immigration Services, provides all classroom instruction and materials. Participants will learn about eligibility and requirements for U.S. citizenship, basics of U.S. history, and study for the citizenship exam and interview.

NCW Libraries Latino Services Department and Hand in Hand Immigration Services have partnered to offer citizenship classes for two years at NCW Library locations in Moses Lake, Peshastin, Leavenworth, and Quincy. At least three of the participants in Moses Lake have become U.S. citizens. Several more have appointments for their naturalization interviews to become U.S. citizens.

“This partnership has been transformative in many ways. It has broken down barriers to citizenship while also strengthening community bonds,” said Claudia Bovee, Latino Services Manager for NCW Libraries. “People at different stages of their citizenship journey gain a deeper understanding of their eligibility and the steps required to achieve their dreams”

U.S. Citizenship class Image: NCW Libraries

The class schedules offered through 2025;

Wenatchee Public Library

Citizenship classes in Spanish: Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Quincy Public Library :

Citizenship classes in Spanish: Thursdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Citizenship classes in English: Mondays (with two additional Tuesdays to make up for holidays), 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Peshastin Public Library

Citizenship classes in English: Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m.

An unidentied student at Peshastin citizenship class in 2024/ Image: NCW Libraries

Bovee added, “While they are learning and studying about civics, they are also building a community with their instructors and others attending the classes. They encourage each other and celebrate their collective successes. Many of them bring friends or family members into our spaces, creating a positive ripple effect of information-sharing. For some people, these classes represent their first opportunity to embark on this journey to citizenship.”

Learn more at www.ncwlibraries.org.

Hand in Hand Immigration Services’ mission is to assist, motivate, and empower immigrants and their families to obtain U.S. citizenship. Legal assistance is conducted by case workers who have been accredited by the Department of Justice.

Learn more at www.handinhandis.org.