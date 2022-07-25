NCW Libraries Opening All Branches As Cooling Centers

NCW Libraries is opening all 33 of its branch locations in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan Counties as cooling centers during this week’s extreme heat.

Tim Dillman, Interim Director of Branch Operations, says people seeking refuge from the scorching weather can use their local library during normal business hours.

“Anytime we’re open for our regularly-scheduled branch hours, folks from the public are welcome to come in just for a place to sit down and cool off. All the buildings have air conditioning and drinking fountains.”

Dillman adds that this is the second straight year NCW Libraries has opened its branch locations as cooling centers during a heat wave.

“We worked with all four of the health districts that are in our service area to open this option for all of our branches, and it was really well received by the public, so we wanted to do it again.”

Patrons seeking shelter from the heat are encouraged to sign up for a library card while they’re cooling off, if they haven’t already got one.