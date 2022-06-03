NCW Libraries Summer Programs Begin June 13

NCW Libraries will launch their summer programs on June 13.

This year’s lineup has been expanded and includes events and activities at all 30 branch locations in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Ferry and Okanogan Counties, as well as virtually through the NCW Libraries website.

Public relations specialist Michelle McNeill says there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“All of the programs are free and it’s (for) all ages. There’s stuff for adults, there’s things for teens, elementary-aged kids and little kids, and there’s prizes!”

Participants in the library’s summer reading challenge can earn rewards and become eligible for prize drawings.

The summer programs, which include themes like magic, drawing animals and science, are designed to encourage reading among people of all ages and decrease learning loss for students.

NCW Libraries’ two community bookmobiles will also be heavily active this summer - especially in rural and outlying locations.

Patrons can sign up for this year’s programs at their local branch or by visiting www.ncwlibraries.org