A new fire is burning on US.97 on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has ordered Level 2 (Get Set) Evacuations: Deer Gulch in the Liberty area

Level 1 (Be Ready) Evacuations: Liberty area and Harkness Road

The now 100-acre Swauk Fire started late Sunday afternoon due to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 97 approximately 2 miles north of Lauderdale Junction, about 13 miles Northeast of Cle Elum, WA.

At this time, US 97 is fully open to traffic but motorists should expect delays and flagger-controlled traffic with firefighting personnel and equipment in the area.

The USFS says helicopters and airtankers assisted firefighters yesterday and will be available today. Approximately 50 firefighters were on scene overnight and three additional engines and another 20-person crew will be arriving today.