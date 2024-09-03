A new Chelan PUD substation is now serving customers on the North shore of Lake Chelan.

In a news release, the utiliy said the 5 acre North Shore substation site along Henderson Road was selected in 2017 with input from the public to help meet a demand for service based on growth projections in Manson and Chelan.

“We want to be good neighbors,” said Chad Rissman, distribution asset manager. “We work with the surrounding community to develop basic design principals so that the substation reflects their input.”

Design began in 2020 and construction for the $10.5 million substation began last year. A substation typically serves about 1,500 residential homes.

North SHore Substation Chelan PUD

Chelan PUD uses growth forecasting, planning standards, and long-range planning to predict how much and where electrical load growth will occur so the utility can build the necessary infrastructure, including substations.

The process can take several years depending on the specific site and project.

Based on current forecasts, Chelan PUD plans to add 15 more substations county-wide over the next decade around Manson, Wenatchee and Leavenworth.

Chelan PUD has more information on substations with a page dedicated to current projects

