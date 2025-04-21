North Cascades Scenic Highway to Re-Open Tuesday, April 22

State Route 20 North Cascades Highway is ready to re-open for the season.

Washington State Department of Transportation says travelers can enjoy the scenic route from Silver Star gate through Ross Dam trailhead starting 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 22.

Get our free mobile app

The route, which traverses through the North Cascades mountain range, closed for winter Nov. 18, 2024 due to snow covering the roadway.

This year's opening is three days later than 2024's re-opening but much earlier than the May re-opening dates from 2020-2023.

Most of the United States Forest Service and National Park Service facilities remain closed for now. There is no cell service through the mountain passes.

DOT's annual Spring Clearing started March 17. The department advises travelers to check real-time traffic conditions before taking the roadway in case of inclement weather or construction.