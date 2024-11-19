The Numerica Performing Arts Center will transform into a holiday spectacle with the Festival of Trees this weekend. This years theme is Merry & Bright with beautifully decorated trees and wreaths up for auction. The Performing Arts Center (PAC) depends on the community supporting the Festival, according to Executive Director Katie Grove.

"Or shows, sponsorships and donations bring shows here, when people buy tickets to the shows, that is what keeps the lights on. This (Festival of Trees) is our biggest fundraiser of the year"

The Festival of Trees opens Thursday with ticketed events through the weekend including the 21 and older Festival of Spirits, the Swanky Soiree, a Gala dinner and auction and the family-geared Teddy Bear Time on Sunday.

The free public tree and wreath viewing is open Friday and Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 1pm.

PAC Board member Terry Stroud says the designer- decorated trees and wreaths will be autioned off to benefit the PAC and the public can wander through the displays of 7 Grand Trees, 13 Classic Trees and a variety of mni-trees and wreaths.

For schedule, ticket information and more details, visit the Festival website

The Numerica Performing Arts Center (Numerica PAC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit with a mission to develop an exceptional and accessible center for the arts that inspires, empowers, and educates our community. The Numerica Performing Arts Center is located at the Stanley Civic Center at 123 North Wenatchee Avenue.

