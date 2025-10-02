October is packed with opportunities to focus on safety, security, and community well-being. Three national observances highlight how each of us can play a role in building stronger, safer communities.

National Crime Prevention Month

Established in 1984 through Presidential Proclamation, National Crime Prevention Month is spearheaded by the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC). It emphasizes the power of partnership—law enforcement and the public working side by side to prevent crime. Safe communities thrive when everyone takes responsibility for keeping homes, schools, and neighborhoods secure. Learn more at ncpc.org

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), a national campaign dedicated to raising awareness, uplifting survivors, and educating the public.

Purpose: DVAM acknowledges the impact of domestic violence and works to amplify survivor voices.

2025 Theme: “With Survivors, Always” — focusing on partnerships with survivors to provide safety, support, and solidarity.

Community Action: Communities can participate by attending events, wearing purple (the recognized color of DVAM), and supporting local organizations that help survivors.

How You Can Help: Wear Purple: Show solidarity with survivors.

Spread Awareness: Share messages online using hashtags like #DVAM and

WithSurvivorsAlways: repost content from organizations like the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence (WSCADV).

Support Services: Donate or volunteer with local programs that work to end domestic violence.

Check on Friends: Offer support and remind loved ones they are valued.

Know Where to Get Help: If you or someone you know needs support, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or visit their website.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Finally, October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and Washington is marking the occasion with a packed schedule of events under the theme “Smarter, Safer, Stronger.” Led by WaTech’s Office of Cybersecurity, this year’s program features hands-on learning and practical tools to strengthen protections for state systems and data.

Weekly presentations, Kahoot! quizzes, a Cybersecurity Escape Room 2.0, and short “Cyberbytes” videos will give fun and practical ways to boost cybersecurity knowledge. Learn more at https://watech.wa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month