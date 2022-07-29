Omak Robbery and Battery Suspect Found in Coulee Dam Casino

A woman suspected of assaulting and robbing a former friend was found in a Coulee Dam Casino on July 28.

On July 20, 24-year-old St. Peter Morningstar allegedly beat and robbed 33-year-old Sabrina Oldham at the Old Riverside Highway in Omak.

Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said that the motive was that St. Peter thought Oldham was a “snitch.”

Colville Tribal police and Coulee Dam police officers apprehended Morningstar at a casino in Coulee Dam. She was later transported to Okanogan County Jail on 1st degree robbery and 2nd degree assault charges.

Morningstar is currently held with no bail as she awaits trial in Okanogan County Superior Court.