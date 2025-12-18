Omak Woman Injured After Semi Jackknifes on SR 155
An Omak woman has injuries after a semi truck jackknifed Thursday morning.
Washington State Patrol said it happened around 10 a.m. on SR 155, about nine miles north of Nespelem, when the driver of the semi, 52-year-old Robert Johnson of Colville, drove downhill and stepped on the brakes, causing the trailer to lose traction. The trailer jackknifed into the southbound lane and collided with an SUV, driven by 55-year-old Julia Bucsko of Omak.
Johnson was uninjured in the crash, while Bucsko sustained injuries and emergency crews transported her to Mid Valley Hospital.
Troopers cited Johnson for driving too fast for conditions, but drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash, which blocked the highway for several hours.
