One Dead After Apparent House Fire In Moses Lake

One person is dead after an apparent house fire in Moses Lake late last week.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says first responders were sent to a residence in the 7400 block of Blue Goose Road Northwest at around 4 p.m. on Friday after someone from a neighboring residence discovered the man's body inside his home.

Deputies say the neighbor had gone to the man's residence after noticing his garage door had been open since the previous day, and reportedly discovered the man's body lying on the floor upon entering the home, as well as smoke and fire damage to the residence's interior.

Investigators believe the fire started inside the airtight home and burned until it ran out of oxygen.

It's thought that the man was overcome by smoke and died from inhaling the toxins inside the residence, but the Grant County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy this week to confirm his official cause of death.

The deceased man's identity is being withheld until the autopsy is performed and his next of kin have been notified.