One Dead From Pickup Rollover Crash On I-90 Near Vantage

One Dead From Pickup Rollover Crash On I-90 Near Vantage

Image from Washington State Patrol

One person is dead from a single vehicle crash on I-90 west of Vantage just before 10pm s. 

Troopers say a 2013 Ram 2500 pickup truck driven by 29-year-old Elijah Mayfield of Carnation was eastbound when he lost control, rolled and came to a rest in the median of I-90. 

He was pronounced dead at Boeing Airfield, with relatives being notified by the King County Medical Examiner. 

Mayfield was pulling a camper trailer at the time of the crash. 

It's not known of drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. The cause is under investigation. Mayfield was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. 

State Patrol Troopers say both the pickup and the trailer will be hauled away at a later date. 

Filed Under: #washington state patrol, 2013 Ram 2500, 2500 Ram, boeing field, fatality crash, King County Medical Examiner
Categories: KPQ News, local news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ