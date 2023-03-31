One Dead From Pickup Rollover Crash On I-90 Near Vantage

One person is dead from a single vehicle crash on I-90 west of Vantage just before 10pm s.

Troopers say a 2013 Ram 2500 pickup truck driven by 29-year-old Elijah Mayfield of Carnation was eastbound when he lost control, rolled and came to a rest in the median of I-90.

He was pronounced dead at Boeing Airfield, with relatives being notified by the King County Medical Examiner.

Mayfield was pulling a camper trailer at the time of the crash.

It's not known of drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. The cause is under investigation. Mayfield was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

State Patrol Troopers say both the pickup and the trailer will be hauled away at a later date.