One Injured, Traffic Snarled After Two-Car Collision on SR-17

A man has injuries following a two-vehicle collision on State Route 17 Monday morning.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Colin Cumaravel says the accident occurred north of Moses Lake around 8:30.

"The causing driver was turning left from Randolph Road to go south on State Route 17. He failed to yield the right-of-way to a vehicle traveling north and was struck on the driver's side and t-boned in the intersection."

Both vehicles were occupied by a lone male driver.

Cumaravel says the driver of the northbound vehicle was uninjured, while the driver who caused the accident when turning onto the highway suffered multiple injuries.

"He was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake with broken ribs and a broken pelvis."

The injured driver was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.

The wreck blocked both lanes of the highway for several hours.