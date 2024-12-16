One Injured When Car Hits Snowplow Near Ephrata
One person has injuries following a two-vehicle collision involving a snow plow in Grant County on Monday morning.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 7:15 a.m. on Sagebrush Flats Road about five miles west of Ephrata, when the driver of a sedan lost control and crashed into the oncoming plow.
Deputies say the unidentified driver of the sedan sustained unspecified, non-life-threatening injuries, while the Grant County Public Works Department plow operator was shaken up but not seriously injured.
The driver of the sedan was reportedly traveling too fast for conditions and caused the accident.
