Washington State Patrol will begin emphasis patrols statewide starting Friday, Sept. 26 in honor of fallen Trooper Christopher Gadd.

Who Was Trooper Christopher Gadd?

Trooper Gadd died after an impaired driver hit him on I-5 north of Marysville on March 2, 2024. He messaged other troopers he would meet up with them for a break after he made "One More Stop." After sending the message, he pulled over just north of his detachment office with the intent of seeking out one more driver breaking the law.

Then, an impaired driver traveling over 100 miles per hour crashed into the back of Trooper Gadd's patrol car.

How the “One More Stop” Patrol Began

In honor of Trooper Gadd's sacrifice, State Patrol and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission will conduct an emphasis patrol titled "One More Stop" from 4 p.m. Friday Sept. 26 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept 29.

"This emphasis patrol is not just about enforcement, it’s about remembrance. Trooper Christopher Gadd served this community with honor, courage, and an unwavering commitment to keeping others safe," said WSP Chief John Batiste. "As we take to the streets in his name, we do so with heavy hearts and clear purpose: to carry forward his memory and ensure that his sacrifice is never forgotten."

Statewide and Regional Agency Involvement

Troopers say they are holding this because of Trooper Gadd's strong work ethic and dedication, the statewide emphasis will have officers across the state, as well as regional participation from agencies in Oregon and Idaho, to conduct those traffic stops in his honor.