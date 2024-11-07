Orondo Man Jailed For Stealing Patrol Vehicle, Deputy Firearm & Uniform

A Douglas County man is in jail on a laundry list of charges after police say he stole a Chelan County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle and was found in possession of a deputy's firearm.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies responded to the report of a vehicle prowl at 7:03 a.m. on Wednesday in the 23000 block of U.S. Highway 97 in Orondo, where a male was observed donning parts of a Chelan County Sheriff's deputy uniform.

Thirty-five-year-old Francisco J. Medina-Rangel was also found with a handgun belonging to a Chelan County deputy.

He was detained and deputies say a subsequent investigation found Medina-Rangel had illegally entered several vehicles and buildings at the location, including a locked Chelan County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, which they say he had driven from the location earlier that morning.

Medina-Rangel was arrested and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of four counts of 2nd Degree Vehicle Prowling; two counts of Theft of a Firearm; two counts of Alien in Possession of a Firearm; Burglary; Theft of a Motor Vehicle; Theft; and Criminal Trespass.