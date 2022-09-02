Overloaded Trailer Likely Cause of Thursday Pear Incident

Thousands of pears are lost after an accident on Highway 2 just east of Cashmere left the roadway covered in fruit Thursday.

Washington State Trooper Collin Cumaravel said a truck hauling a trailer of pears was likely overload as it traveled westbound. Eventually the trailer hitch broke, leaving the trailer only holding on by the safety chains and causing the trailer to jackknife back and forth on the road.

"It didn't tip, but enough fruit went on the road that the fire department had to come out and clean the fruit off of the road without mashing everything," said Cumaravel.

The road was blocked for about an hour. There were no injuries.