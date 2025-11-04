The City of Pateros received emergency funds to fix a sinkhole and replace a sewage line that collapsed under two apartment buildings.

READ MORE: Confluence Health Awards $500,000 in Community Health Grants

Emergency Declared After Sewer Line Collapse

Get our free mobile app

Washington State Public Works Board provided a $305,000 emergency loan to fix the sinkhole, which damaged building structures and nearby sidewalks. The apartments are home to low-income residents, and the leak posed a groundwater contamination risk, prompting the city to declare a state of emergency on Sept. 11.

“The collapsed sewer line has been a top priority for replacement at the City of Pateros and the new product will have an expected lifespan of 75 to 100 years,” project manager Jord Wilson wrote in a project memo.

More Emergency Funding Still Available Statewide

Applications for the Public Works Board emergency and pre-construction funding programs remain open until funds are exhausted. As of October, $6.8 million in emergency funding remains available for the 2025-27 biennium.