Pei Pei is the Adorable Wenatchee Pet of the Week

Meet Pei Pei, the adorable Shar-Pei with a heart of gold!

Initially a bit shy in her kennel, Pei Pei transforms into a playful goofball the moment she steps outside.

With her charming wrinkled face and big, expressive eyes, she captures the hearts of everyone she meets. Pei Pei is a superstar on the leash and thrives on attention, always eager for cuddles and playtime.

Whether she’s frolicking in the park or snuggling on the couch, Pei Pei brings joy and

laughter wherever she goes!

Pei Pei