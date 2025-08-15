Mark August 22 on your calendar — you may never get another socially acceptable chance to air your grievances about strangers’ life choices without risking bodily harm or losing Instagram followers. That’s the whole vibe of the Petty Party at Ground Control in downtown Wenatchee.

Billed as “hot takes with low stakes,” it’s your moment to grab the mic and tell the world what makes you twitch like Inspector Clouseau’s Commissioner Dreyfus. Politics are off-limits — which is fine, because if that’s your only source of outrage, you’re not letting your petty flag fly.

Think big. Or small. No judging here — just let it out. Like the grocery store patron who leaves their cart dead-center in the parking space you want. The driver who creeps up behind you at a red light like tailgating will make it turn green faster. Or the coworker who takes the last cup of coffee and doesn’t start a new pot.

Black-smoke-belching diesels. Shoppers who walk down the middle of the aisle like it’s their personal runway. Drivers who slow down to merge and then stop completely, as if merging is a multiple-choice test they’re not ready for.

At the Petty Party, you can safely vent about the people who don’t replace the toilet paper roll when it’s empty, the left-lane vigilante doing exactly the speed limit, the single-letter text reply, the toilet seat left up, the shopper who stops in the store entrance to “just check their list real quick,” the moviegoer who checks their phone mid-film in a crowded theater, or the self-checkout machine that scolds you to “place your item in the bagging area.”

The Petty Party starts at 7 p.m., August 22nd at Ground Control, 10 North Wenatchee Avenue, and runs until everyone’s bile has been thoroughly purged. It’s 21+, so bring your ID — especially if you’re one of those irritatingly youthful people who still gets carded buying NyQuil. You may find it annoying, but the rest of us would trade a kidney to be asked that question again. See....Petty!

