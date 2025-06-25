A new phishing scam is targeting drivers across Washington state through text messages that claim to come from a so-called “Department of Motor Vehicles”—an agency that doesn’t exist in Washington.

The Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL), the agency that actually handles driver’s licenses and vehicle registration, is warning residents not to click any links in these messages. Instead, officials say the safest response is to delete the message and report it as junk.

The texts began circulating in recent weeks and appear to come from a variety of sources, including unusual email addresses and phone numbers starting with +63, the international dialing code for the Philippines.

Each message typically references a fake violation code—most often “15C-16.003”—and threatens consequences if the recipient doesn’t pay a supposed traffic fine. Some of the threats include:

Being reported to an “illegal database”

Suspension of vehicle registration

A 30-day suspension of driving privileges

A 35% fee at an unnamed toll station

Legal action or damage to the recipient’s credit score

The scam messages direct users to pay the fine by clicking a link—some of which closely mimic the appearance of official state agency websites, adding to their deceptive appearance.

The Department of Licensing emphasizes that it never sends unsolicited text messages or emails, especially ones asking for payment or personal information.

This scam isn’t alone. According to officials, at least one other phone scam is targeting Washington residents and involves a message pretending to be from WSDOT’s Good To Go! toll collection program.

State agencies are encouraging residents to remain cautious, report suspicious messages, and avoid clicking on any unexpected or unusual links.