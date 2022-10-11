PHOTOS: U.S. 2 Back Open After Tree Stump Removal

U.S. Highway 2 is back open today after closing Monday afternoon to remove a tree stump hanging over the highway.

The stump was left over from a tree that tumbled onto the roadway, which led to a shutdown Sunday at the site of the Bolt Creek Fire.

The Monday closure lasted all afternoon as the stump slammed into the roadway as part of its removal process.

U.S. 2 was closed for a three mile stretch near Skykomish during the removal.

There are ongoing traffic slowdowns in the area as the Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn nearby.

