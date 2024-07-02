Concerned Stehekin Residents Get Another Update On Pioneer Fire

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is staying involved with information about the Pioneer Fire on the shore of Lake Chelan.

Sheriff Mike Morrison and other high ranking sheriff's office personnel were on hand for a second organized presentation from multi agencies to Stehekin residents Monday afternoon.

The Pioneer Fire continues to burn more than 4,700 acres about 10 miles south of Stehekin.

The Sheriff's Office is encouraging people to sign up for notifications through their new Everbridge system for updates.

Stehekin residents have been frustrated with firefighting efforts after being told the fire will likely burn into October, which is stfling the town's tourist season.

The fire update for resident included four presentations from five members of the Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 7, which is the current group of national and state responders managing firefighting efforts.

A Chelan County Emergency Management update was presented by Sheriff's Office Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld and Emergency Management Specialist Rich Magnussen.

Chelan Couty Fire District 10 Chief Bob Nielsen made a presentation as did members of the North Cascades Parks Service, Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The presentations were followed by Question-and-Answer breakout sessions.

As of Tuesday morning, 553 crew members were working the fire, down about 100 from a peak in personnel a week ago.

The fire remains seven percent contained.

The estimated containment date for the Pioneer Fire is October 31.

Stehekin sits at the north end of Lake Chelan and is only accessible by boat. It’s a popular tourist destination spot during the warm weather summer months.