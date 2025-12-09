Police Investigating Dead Body With &#8220;Mortal Wounds&#8221; Found Near Pateros

Police Investigating Dead Body With “Mortal Wounds” Found Near Pateros

Getty Images

Police in Okanogan County are investigating the discovery of a body near Pateros late last month.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says deputies and officers from the Brewster Police Department responded to reports of a deceased man whose body was surrounded by blood near a residence along U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Pateros at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 30.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Investigators say the body showed signs of "mortal wounds" and was later identified as that of Moises Moran-Perez.

Detectives reportedly obtained a search warrant for the property where Moran-Perez was found and the Washington State Patrol's mobile crime lab was called in to assist with processing the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Moran-Perez is being asked to contact the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office at 509-422-7232. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

15 of the Most Wanted FBI Suspects in Washington State

The FBI Field Office In Seattle needs your help locating these 15 wanted or missing suspects - Please contact the FBI’s Seattle Office at (206) 622-0460, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
Filed Under: news
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ