Police Seeking Suspects In Othello Drive-By That Injured Two Juveniles

Two juveniles have injuries following an apparent drive-by shooting near Othello on Friday night.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the vicinity of Spurs and Taylor Roads when at least two people in a passing vehicle fired at least ten shots at the two boys - ages 17 and 14.

Both sought treatment for gunshot wounds at Othello Community Hospital where doctors alerted police, who questioned the pair.

The victims were reportedly uncooperative with investigators, who are still seeking information about the shooters.

The shootings are believed to be gang-related.