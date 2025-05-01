Popular Campsites Re-Opening On Along Entiat River

Numerous campgrounds in the National Forest are opening for the season.

One of them is Fox Creek Campground on the Entiat River Ranger District.

Get our free mobile app

"Fox Creek has sixteen campsites along the Entiat River," explains U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Robin DeMario. "The campground sits at about two-thousand feet in elevation and there's vault toilets and garbage service is provided at the campground."

Fox Creek is located just off Entiat River Road, 27 miles from the junction of U.S. Highway 97A (97A).

Also recently opened for the season on the Entiat River Ranger District is the Pine Flats Campground, which features six campsites at an elevation of 1,600 feet and is located 13 miles up Entiat River Road from the junction of 97A.

The cost of camping at both campgrounds is $15 per night, and DeMario says campers should be aware that no drinking water is available at any of the campgrounds on the Chelan and Entiat Ranger Districts.