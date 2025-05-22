Motorists using McNeil Canyon Road in Douglas County will soon experience delays.

Officials with the Douglas County Public Works Department say the McNeil Canyon Road Realignment Project will get underway on June 2 and create intermittent alternating, single-lane traffic for roughly five months.

The project will re-route a section of McNeil Canyon Road to the north of its existing alignment, allowing for a safer configuration with improved sight distances, fewer sharp curves, and a reduced incline.

The new roadway will include widened travel lanes and shoulders, especially along its curved sections and feature upgraded guardrail and a 50 mph speed limit.

The $4.2 million project is being jointly funded by the County and the County Road Administration Board's Rural Arterial Program.

The County has retained the services of Scarsella Bros, Inc of Kent as the project's lead contractor.

County officials say the project is expected to be substantially completed by November.